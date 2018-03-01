App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Feb 26, 2018 11:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sintercom to invest Rs 30 crore in capex, will add new capacity

The Pune-based company raised Rs 56.5 crore in its Initial Public Offering (IPO) launched in early February.

Swaraj Baggonkar @swarajsb

Sintercom India will invest Rs 30 crore as capital expenditure over the next three years, which will be funded from the proceeds of the initial public offering (IPO) launched in early February.

The Pune-based company had raised Rs 56.5 crore through the IPO.

The SME firm is engaged in manufacturing sintered metal auto components for engines, transmission system, body chassis and exhaust applications. Its products include drivetrain gears, engine sprockets, pulleys, cranckshaft-bearing journals and transmission gears to name a few.

“We have a current capacity of 3600 MTPA and are spending Rs 17 crore for expanding the unit which is at Talegoan, Pune,” said Jignesh Raval, Managing Director of Sintercom India.

related news

A further Rs 11.5 crore will be used for part repayment of secured and unsecured loans availed by the company. About Rs 3 crore would be used to fund working capital requirements of the company.

Currently, Sintercom caters to original equipment makers (OEMs) like Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Auto and Fiat India Automobiles. It is vying for businesses from Hyundai, Toyota, Kia and Hero Motocorp.

“We have an in-house dedicated research & development team and have been developing new products in engines, transmission systems and body chassis for OEMs and Tier-1 customers," added Raval.

Presently, car market leader Maruti Suzuki commands a share of 50 percent in Sintercom’s total revenue followed by Mahindra at 29 percent.

The main product line of the company is manufacturing of high strength structural sintered components of engine and transmissions.

The company is focused on the sintering process, which is a metal forming process used for mass production of components via the compacting technology. This results in a solid mass of powder-formed raw material by heat or pressure without melting the material to the point of liquefaction.

As of the last financial year, the company clocked revenues of Rs 65 crore which grew exponentially from Rs 12.3 crore recorded in 2012. Operating margin, as per the company, was "relatively stable" at 17-21 percent over the past few years.

tags #Auto #Business #Technology

most popular

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC