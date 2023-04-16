 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SIDBI launches new financing solution for EV space

PTI
Apr 16, 2023 / 02:41 PM IST

A detailed discussion with stakeholders revealed that access to adequate finance, including the competitive rate of interest, is a challenge faced by MSMEs (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) and NBFCs, catering to the EV ecosystem, SIDBI said.

Small Industries Development Bank of India has announced the launch of a pilot scheme for better financing terms in electric vehicle space and strengthening the whole ecosystem.

The pilot phase of 'Mission 50K-EV4ECO' aims at strengthening the EV ecosystem, including uptake for two, three and four-wheelers through direct and indirect lending, Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) said in a statement.

The pilot scheme, which is the precursor to EVOLVE scheme by SIDBI-World Bank, has two components — direct lending and indirect lending.

This pilot will be followed by scaling up support to the ecosystem from multilateral support, it stated.