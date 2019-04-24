Shocking: Tesla S owner fined in Singapore for 'excessive emissions'

Electric carmaker Tesla is known for producing zero-emission cars. Buying it in US can get owners a tax rebate of $7,500. But then surprisingly in Singapore it is not as rewarding. A Tesla S owner has been fined $15,000 (Rs 7.3 lakh) over excessive emissions, tagging his vehicle as the dirtiest car in the high-pollution category.

Joe Nguyen, the Tesla S owner, imported his car from Hong Kong. This was the first Tesla car in Singapore and thus took a couple of months for the government to legalize the car. Instead of getting a rebate under...