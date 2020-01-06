App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jan 06, 2020 01:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Select dealerships begin accepting bookings for BSVI Royal Enfield Classic 350

Select dealerships across India have begun accepting bookings for the motorcycle for a fully refundable amount of Rs 10,000.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The BSVI Royal Enfield Classic 350 is slated for launch soon and updated motorcycles have already begun reaching local dealerships. The Indian automobile manufacturer is expected to launch the updated motorcycle on January 7 with an increased price tag over its predecessor.

Select dealerships across India have begun accepting bookings for the motorcycle for a fully refundable amount of Rs 10,000. Deliveries are expected to begin soon after launch as the updated motorcycle has been launched in the country.

Royal Enfield has also added a fuel-injection in place of a carburettor and an additional catalytic convertor, while a set of alloy wheels have replaced the standard wire-spoke wheels. However, the rest of the motorcycle remains largely unchanged. The engine is still a 346cc, single-cylinder unit which makes 20.07PS of maximum power and 28Nm of peak torque and is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Close
The company is expected to launch the motorcycle by January 7 and should give it a higher price tag of Rs 1.70 lakh (ex-showroom).

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 6, 2020 01:05 pm

tags #Auto #Classic 350 #Royal Enfield #Technology #trends

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.