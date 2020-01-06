Select dealerships begin accepting bookings for BSVI Royal Enfield Classic 350

The BSVI Royal Enfield Classic 350 is slated for launch soon and updated motorcycles have already begun reaching local dealerships. The Indian automobile manufacturer is expected to launch the updated motorcycle on January 7 with an increased price tag over its predecessor.

Select dealerships across India have begun accepting bookings for the motorcycle for a fully refundable amount of Rs 10,000. Deliveries are expected to begin soon after launch as the updated motorcycle has been launched in the country.

Royal Enfield has also added a fuel-injection in place of a carburettor and an additional catalytic convertor, while a set of alloy wheels have replaced the standard wire-spoke wheels. However, the rest of the motorcycle remains largely unchanged. The engine is still a 346cc, single-cylinder unit which makes 20.07PS of maximum power and 28Nm of peak torque and is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.