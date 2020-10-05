Segway launches funky looking scooter eMoped C80 at $1,899

Segway unveiled their electric bike series, the Ninebot C-Series in three variant, the C40, C60 and C80 in December last year. The company has now launched the eMoped C80 has for the global market on Indiegogo at a price of $1,899.

The eMoped gets a fairly funky design aesthetic along with a battery pack of sizeable range. Mainly built of plastic, Segway claims that the material is durable and won’t scratch easily. But what makes the scooter so funky is the light rings on either side of the handlebar. This indicates the different states of the bike. While yellow indicates the bike is on standby, green signifies it is being used. Red indicates a fault in the bike. There are other lights as well to indicate different states.

The bike also gets a two-button control. While the left button controls the horn, the right is a multifunction switch. This handles a set of controls when used in different situation or in different combinations. For example, holding the button down powers the scooter on or off. The button also allows you to set a cruising speed while riding. The button when used in combination with the brake opens up the seat. The display in the middle gives you a readout of the speed and the battery level.

Power is derived from a 1,152 Wh battery pack capable of 58.2 (about 93 km) miles on a single charge. Weighing in at just 50 kg, the scooter can achieve speeds of 20 mph (32 km/h) and the battery can be detached for charging. Braking is handled by a disc up front and a drum at the rear while suspension is taken care of by a two-stage centre mounted shock-absorber.

The bike also adopts what is called Ninebot Airlock + NFC unlocking meaning you can use an NFC enabled smartphone to unlock the bike. This is also directly integrated into the rear wheel of the bike.