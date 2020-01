Tata’s debut premium hatchback, the Altroz, scored a full five stars for the passenger category, but could only grab three stars for child safety. It scored 12.52 out of 17 in the adult safety category, and 34.15 out of 49 in the child safety category. The car comes with two airbags in the front, as well as ISOFIX mounts as standard. (Image: Global NCAP)