MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Masters Of Change
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Markets League - 4 Days Live Hedge Trading Virtual Conference @ just Rs. 600/- brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto

Second generation Honda Amaze crosses 2 lakh cumulative retail sales mark

The model is one of Honda’s most successful models in India with cumulative deliveries of over 4.6 lakh units since the introduction of the first generation model in April 2013.

PTI
December 17, 2021 / 02:56 PM IST
Honda Cars India has also raised prices of all its models in the range of Rs 9000 to Rs 16000 for petrol and up to Rs 1 lakh on the diesel variant. New prices are effective from August 2, 2021. (Image: Honda)

Honda Cars India has also raised prices of all its models in the range of Rs 9000 to Rs 16000 for petrol and up to Rs 1 lakh on the diesel variant. New prices are effective from August 2, 2021. (Image: Honda)

Honda Cars India on Friday said the new Amaze has crossed two lakh retail sales milestone in the country. The company had introduced the second generation of the compact sedan in May 2018.

The model is one of Honda’s most successful models in India with cumulative deliveries of over 4.6 lakh units since the introduction of the first generation model in April 2013.

Honda Amaze is an important product for us and enjoys a strong market position in its segment. Amaze was specifically developed keeping Indian consumers in mind and the love and support it continues to receive from customers speaks volume for its wide acceptance. It drives volumes for our business and ranks among the country’s best-selling sedans,” Honda Cars India President and Chief Executive Officer Gaku Nakanishi said in a statement.

The delivery of the 200,000th unit of the second generation Amaze is a proud moment for Honda Cars India family and reaffirms its commitment to keep introducing more such class-defining products, he added.

We believe Amaze is a great choice for customers who expect enhanced status, comfort and peace of mind from their first car," Nakanishi noted.

Close

Related stories

The car comes powered by 1.2 litre petrol and 1.5 litre diesel engines, mated with both manual and CVT transmission options. Honda’s entry level product in the domestic market, Amaze has been specifically developed for the Indian consumer, and exclusively Made in India.

Consistent focus and strong cooperation with its suppliers based in India have helped the automaker to achieve more than 95 per cent localisation for the Amaze.
PTI
Tags: #Auto #Business #Companies #Honda Amaze
first published: Dec 17, 2021 02:58 pm

Must Listen

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.