Second coming: All you should know about 2019 Renault Captur

Renault India has officially launched the 2019 iteration of the Captur, with a base price of Rs. 9.5 lakh (ex-showroom). Among others, the new Captur gets a host of new active and passive tech to meet the upcoming safety regulations.

The new Captur is now available in two variants as opposed to last year’s four. Both variants are offered with both petrol and diesel engine options. Both the variants are also equipped with a rear parking sensor, driver and passenger seatbelt and a speed alert system as standard.

The cars also have a reinforced body shell that increases torsional rigidity. This, in turn, offers better safety for the occupants. Other safety features include ABS with EBD, brake assist and height adjustable seatbelts among others.

The Captur stands on a set of diamond-cut alloy wheels and has LED headlamps. It is equipped with a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with phone app connectivity. It also supports voice recognition. The car also has cruise control, multi-function steering wheel, and plush upholstery.

The petrol engine in the Captur is a 1.5-litre four-cylinder unit which makes 104 BHP of maximum power and 142 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a five-speed transmission. The 1.5-litre CRDi diesel motor, on the other hand, makes 108 BHP and 240 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox.