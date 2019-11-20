Seat enters two-wheeler segment with electric scooter

Joining the growing wave of electric vehicles, Seat has officially unveiled its first-ever electric scooter. Called the e-Scooter concept, the Spanish manufacturer has developed it in collaboration with Silence, an electric scooter manufacturer from Barcelona.

The e-scooter is equipped with a 7 kW motor which has a maximum power output of 11 kW. Seat states that it makes peak torque of 240 Nm at the wheel. This gives it a 0-50 km/h time of 3.8 seconds and a top speed of 100 km/h. The World Motorcycle Test Cycle (WMTC) states that the scooter can cover a maximum distance of 115 km.

It gets a sharp and edgy design with beefy wheels and conventional forks. It gets a disc brake in the front and a side-mounted monoshock at the back. It also has LED lighting elements though it is unclear if Seat will offer it in the production-spec model. It also has a body-mounted wind deflector.