App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Nov 20, 2019 11:35 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Seat enters two-wheeler segment with electric scooter

It gets a sharp and edgy design, with beefy wheels and conventional forks.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Joining the growing wave of electric vehicles, Seat has officially unveiled its first-ever electric scooter. Called the e-Scooter concept, the Spanish manufacturer has developed it in collaboration with Silence, an electric scooter manufacturer from Barcelona.

The e-scooter is equipped with a 7 kW motor which has a maximum power output of 11 kW. Seat states that it makes peak torque of 240 Nm at the wheel. This gives it a 0-50 km/h time of 3.8 seconds and a top speed of 100 km/h. The World Motorcycle Test Cycle (WMTC) states that the scooter can cover a maximum distance of 115 km.

It gets a sharp and edgy design with beefy wheels and conventional forks. It gets a disc brake in the front and a side-mounted monoshock at the back. It also has LED lighting elements though it is unclear if Seat will offer it in the production-spec model. It also has a body-mounted wind deflector.

Close
Seat has designed the scooter rather unconventionally, to give it a peculiar and futuristic look. The company is expected to unveil a production-spec version of the scooter next year and could launch it officially in the international market by late 2020.  Seat belongs to Volkswagen Group who have a strong network in India, but we have yet to see if Seat will launch the e-scooter in the Indian market.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 20, 2019 11:35 am

tags #Auto #E-scooter concept #seat #Technology #trends

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.