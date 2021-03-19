Scrappage policy | Auto industry to help government with vehicle testing and infrastructure, says SIAM

Private vehicles over 20 years and commercial vehicles over 15 years will have to go through fitness tests, failing which the registration will not be renewed. (Image source: Reuters)

Hailing the scrappage policy announced by the central government, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) has promised to help develop testing as well as scrappage centres across the country.

The auto industry body on March 19 said the policy will benefit the environment as well as enhance safety. To accomplish this, the removal of unsafe and unfit vehicles is a priority.

Earlier in the day, Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari formally announced the scrappage policy. This includes the scrappage of 15-year-old government vehicles from April 2022 onwards. Private vehicles over 20 years and commercial vehicles over 15 years will have to go through fitness tests, failing which the registration will not be renewed.

The industry body plans to engage with Gadkari to discuss the larger details of the policy. "The most important step is to build an infrastructure of testing and scrapping centres all over the country and SIAM will work on this front with the government," it said.

In addition, SIAM is also looking to engage the government in talks about early fitness testing as well as fitness-based de-registration of vehicles.