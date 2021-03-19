English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade Nifty Options in Just 15 Mins a Day’ ' - By Asmita Patel
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto

Scrappage policy | Auto industry to help government with vehicle testing and infrastructure, says SIAM

The policy, which will lead to removal of unfit vehicles, will benefit the environment as well as enhance safety, the industry body said.

Moneycontrol News
March 19, 2021 / 04:59 PM IST
Private vehicles over 20 years and commercial vehicles over 15 years will have to go through fitness tests, failing which the registration will not be renewed. (Image source: Reuters)

Private vehicles over 20 years and commercial vehicles over 15 years will have to go through fitness tests, failing which the registration will not be renewed. (Image source: Reuters)

Hailing the scrappage policy announced by the central government, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) has promised to help develop testing as well as scrappage centres across the country.

The auto industry body on March 19 said the policy will benefit the environment as well as enhance safety. To accomplish this, the removal of unsafe and unfit vehicles is a priority.

Earlier in the day, Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari formally announced the scrappage policy. This includes the scrappage of 15-year-old government vehicles from April 2022 onwards. Private vehicles over 20 years and commercial vehicles over 15 years will have to go through fitness tests, failing which the registration will not be renewed.

The industry body plans to engage with Gadkari to discuss the larger details of the policy. "The most important step is to build an infrastructure of testing and scrapping centres all over the country and SIAM will work on this front with the government," it said.

In addition, SIAM is also looking to engage the government in talks about early fitness testing as well as fitness-based de-registration of vehicles.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Auto #Technology #vehicle scrappage
first published: Mar 19, 2021 04:59 pm

Must Listen

The Market Podcast: We are in the first round of bull run; Recently listed IPOs have good pedigree: Sachin Shah of Emkay Investment Managers

The Market Podcast: We are in the first round of bull run; Recently listed IPOs have good pedigree: Sachin Shah of Emkay Investment Managers

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.