Scooter battery blast kills 40-year-old day after purchase

The battery of a scooter exploded on April 23, killing a 40-year-old and leaving three injured. The explosion took place barely a day after the e-scooter was bought on April 22.

Police have registered a complaint under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and will add sections after completion of inquest, CNBC-TV18 reported. Further, a notice has been sent to the Boom Motors dealer that sold the Corbett 14 scooter.

Police could call company officials for investigation if needed, police sources told the channel.

The scooter was bought for close to Rs 70,000 on April 22 and its battery exploded within a day of purchase while charging in the house at around 3.30 am in the morning on April 23.

According to police sources the deceased’s family has been using EVs for around three to four years and this was their latest purchase.

Boom Motors is yet to respond to CNBC-TV18’s queries on the incident.

Notably, the company is among those selected under the government’s automotive production linked incentive (PLI) scheme.

This is the latest in a series of incidents related to electric scooters in India. So far, three Pure EV, one Ola, two Okinawa, and 20 Jitendra EV scooters have caught fire. The last in a string of such fire incidents saw an EV battery explosion claim one life and leave two others injured in Hyderabad.

On April 13, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant requested that EV original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) voluntarily recall batches linked to EV fires. Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari had earlier told the Lok Sabha that the EV fire events may have occurred due to increased temperatures.

On April 21, Gadkari said the companies found negligent will be penalised and a recall of all defective vehicles will be ordered after receiving the report of an expert panel that has been formed to enquire into the matter.

In a series of tweets, Gadkari said several mishaps involving electric two-wheelers have come to light in the last two months. “We have constituted an expert committee to enquire into these incidents and make recommendations on remedial steps. Based on the reports, we will issue necessary orders on the defaulting companies,” he tweeted.

According to Gadkari, the government will soon issue quality-centric guidelines for Electric Vehicles.

"If any company is found negligent in their processes, a heavy penalty will be imposed and a recall of all defective vehicles will also be ordered .:. Meanwhile, companies may take advance action to recall all defective batches of vehicles immediately, Gadkari tweeted. “Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, our government is committed to ensure safety of each and every commuter,” he tweeted. (sic)