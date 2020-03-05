Rural demand helps automakers tide over slowdown

A bountiful monsoon last year and the government’s thrust on improving agricultural income have boosted the rural economy, which in turn is driving automobile and tractor sales.

Two in every five passenger vehicle sold by market leader Maruti Suzuki was bought in rural India. This is the highest composition of sales recorded by non-urban centres. The maker of Swift and Baleno does not rule out the possibility of the rural share inching up to control half of the market.

Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India, told Moneycontrol, “Urban growth has been lower than rural growth in the last five-to-six years. That's why the share of rural sales has been going up. About 10 year back, the share was 7-8 percent for the industry. For Maruti, the share is more than 40 percent now. The gap in the growth rates between rural and urban is in excess of 10 percent.”

Continuous expansion of retail reach by carmakers, easy availability of finance, special interest rate for farmers by state-owned banks and improved quality of roads are some of the other reasons behind a steady growth in new car demand from rural areas.

The improvement in rural household incomes is evident from the jump in tractor sales. In February, domestic tractor sales for market leader Mahindra & Mahindra grew 21 percent on the back of a robust rabi crop. M&M, which controls 40 percent of the domestic tractor market, clocked sales of 21,877 units.

In a statement Rajesh Jejurikar, President - Farm Equipment Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra, said, “Tractor demand is expected to strengthen on the back of a robust rabi output and prevailing crop prices. Going forward, the increase in rural and agri spending on core schemes by the government should augur well for the industry.”

A growth in rural incomes will augur well for the two-wheeler companies, especially Hero MotoCorp, which is the market leader in all agrarian-dependent economies such as Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. A top company executive said the share of rural sales has already exceeded 50 percent.

In Budget 2020, the government allocated Rs 61,500 crore under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) for 2020-21. During 2019-20, the allocation for the same was Rs 60,000 crore, which was revised upwards to Rs 71,000 crore.

The Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) — the rural roads scheme — has also been allocated Rs 19,500 crore as against Rs 19,000 core year-on-year.

As per predictions given out by automakers, demand for new vehicles is not going to pick up before the start of Q3 FY21 as consumer sentiment in urban pockets is expected to remain week.

Given that the new emission norms (Bharat Stage VI) will lead to higher prices from April 1, demand is expected to remain muted between April and September-end. Passenger vehicle and two-wheeler manufacturers have increased prices by 10-15 percent.

By January-end, sales of passenger vehicles fell 15 percent to 2.38 million units while that of two-wheelers was down 16 percent to 15.25 million unit, data shared by Society of Indian Automobiles Manufacturers, the apex lobby body, revealed.