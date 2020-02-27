Rs 79.50 lakh price tag for Toyota Vellfire luxury SUV in India

Toyota has brought the latest version of its Vellfire luxury SUV to India. Priced at Rs 79.50 lakh (ex-showroom, India), only the top-spec, Executive Lounge variant will be available.

The Vellfire is Toyota's flagship multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) complete with all the tips and tricks that a person could ask for. It outclasses the Innova Crysta in many ways including the interiors and the technology.

As for the exterior, the MPV gets a vertical nose and split headlamps and a blanket of chrome around the grille up front. The rear section of the car is clean with LED tail lamps and a chrome strip running across the centre of the tailgate. But, the highlight of the Vellfire is its 3,000 mm wheelbase, which gives the car a lot of interior space.

The middle row is the focus for the top-spec variant as it gets two large captain seats with armrests and a lot more functionality. The seats are heated, cooled, reclinable and have ottoman leg rests that can be electronically adjusted for height and length. In essence, the seats can be converted into a bed.

The car gets a 10-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a 13-inch screen for the rear passengers mounted to the roof. You also get a 17-speaker sound system from JBL, three-zone climate control, 16 colours for roof lighting, fold-out tables and cup holders for the middle seat along with sun-blinds for both the second as well as third rows.

Powering the Vellfire is a 2.5-litre petrol engine that churns out 117 PS of maximum power. The car is a hybrid four-wheel drive however with two electric motors powering the front and rear with 143 PS and 68 PS respectively. Fuel efficiency on the MPV is ARAI-rated at 16.35 km/l.

Bookings have been open for a few months now and with the price finally announced, deliveries are expected to begin shortly.

The Vellfire will directly rival the Mercedes-Benz V-Class, while slight comparisons to the much cheaper Kia Carnival are likely. It also has to be noted that the Rs 79.50 lakh price tag is introductory and is likely to go up in the coming days.