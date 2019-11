Royal Enfield unveils custom Himalayan-based FT11 for flat track school

Indian motorcycle manufacturer recently unveiled its latest offering for motorcycling enthusiasts, the Royal Enfield Slide School. Enthusiasts will be presented with an opportunity to learn flat tracking, aboard custom-built FT 411 Himalayan motorcycles.

The motorcycles are modified Himalayan models who have been kitted to better suit flat tracking. They were designed by S&S Cycles, while Pune’s Autologue Design was responsible for manufacturing the kits. These are made of fibre-reinforced plastic and bolt on to a stock Himalayan. The company also retained its tank and side panels, though the stock seat has been replaced with a thin layer of foam.

Since the machines needed to lose weight, they were stripped off of all unnecessary equipment such as headlight, turn indicators, mirrors and the front brake assembly. The company also removed the speedometer, though it has retained the switchgear.

The motorcycle also gets 18-inch spoke rims on both ends, which have been borrowed from the Interceptor 650. The wheels are covered with Timsun-sourced chunky off-roading tyres. Other improvements include a K&N air filter and a specially designed S&S stainless steel exhaust system for better air circulation.

The company is expected to produce more models of the FT 411, as it is limited to 5 pieces currently. The motorcycles made their debut at Rider Mania 2019, with one of them being shipped to Australia.