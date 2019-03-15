Royal Enfield Trials India launch on March 27

Days after Royal Enfield teased the world with images of their scramblers; the Indian motorcycle manufacturer has announced the official launch date of the Trials twins, which will be March 27. Carrying forward the iconic 350 and 500cc engines, the Trials 350 and Trials 500 bear a resemblance to their Classic siblings, but with an off-road bias.

The Trials derive most of their parts from the Classic 350 and 500, like the fuel tank. However, Royal Enfield has made some changes to make the bike better suited for the off-road. One of the most prominent of them is the raised handlebar, which is also a little wider than its Classic counterpart. This has been done to facilitate better manoeuvrability. The Trials also miss out on a pillion seat and its surrounding accessories, though it is replaced with a luggage rack. One more noticeable difference is the exhaust, which is tall and upswept rather than the long and straight one found in their Classic counterparts. This will significantly improve the water-wading abilities of the motorcycle.

The bike is held up on telescopic forks in the front and dual rear shocks at the rear. It also has single disc brakes on both the wheels. Dual-channel ABS is expected to come as standard. The wheels are also asymmetrical, like the Classics, with 19-inch spoked wheels in the front and 18-inch spoked wheels at the rear. However, they are shod with dual-purpose knobby tires for off-roading.

The Trials twins will be launched on March 27 and could be priced around the Rs. 1.7-2 lakh mark.