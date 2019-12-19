App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Dec 19, 2019 12:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Royal Enfield to update its lineup to BSVI-compliance

Royal Enfield is expected to launch the BSVI-compliant version of the Classic 350, along with minor updates like retro-looking switchgear and a new instrument console.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Royal Enfield 650 twins (Image source: Royal Enfield)
Royal Enfield 650 twins (Image source: Royal Enfield)

Royal Enfield is gearing up to renew its lineup with updated models and BSVI-compliant powertrains. Though the company has not made any official announcements yet, here’s what we expect from the company in 2020.

Royal Enfield is expected to launch the BSVI-compliant version of the Classic 350, along with minor updates like retro-looking switchgear and a new instrument console. It could also get slightly different underpinnings as it gets a brand-new engine. The company could also launch the updated Thunderbird 350, with similar updates as the Classic 350. Both motorcycles could get a price hike of Rs 15,000, with new prices being Rs 1.53 lakh and Rs 1.56 lakh for the Classic 350 and Thunderbird 350 respectively (both prices ex-showroom).

Royal Enfield will also update the Himalayan with a BSVI-compliant powertrain. It is also expected to update the motorcycle with modern amenities such as LED headlamp or Bluetooth connectivity with navigation assist, among others. Even with basic updates, it is expected to get pricier by Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 over its current ex-showroom price of Rs 1.80 lakh.

Considering that the company is planning to update its entire lineup to BSVI-compliant powertrains, it will also launch the GT 650 twins with BSVI engines which could increase their prices by Rs 7,000 to Rs 10,000 depending on the additional upgrades. The company is expected to launch its products after a display at the Auto Expo 2020.

First Published on Dec 19, 2019 12:32 pm

tags #Auto #Royal Enfield #Technology #trends

