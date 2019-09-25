Royal Enfield to launch cheaper version of Thunderbird 350

Royal Enfield has confirmed its plans to launch a cheaper Thunderbird 350 in India. The Indian automobile manufacturer submitted documents to the Delhi Transport Authority which reveal the changes done to the motorcycle.

The company has made plans to replace the rear disc brake of the motorcycle with a drum brake. It will also give the bike single-channel ABS in place of the current dual-channel unit. It is also expected that the motorcycle could also get blacked-out spoked wheels, turn indicator covers and a headlamp cover. It could also get a fresh paint scheme to differentiate it from the higher trim.

Though the company is yet to confirm, it could carry forward its 346cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine which makes 20.07 PS of maximum power and 28 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.