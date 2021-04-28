Royal Enfield ‘Shotgun’ brand registered; more motorcycles coming?

The new Royal Enfield scrambler was spotted testing; coud go by the name Hunter

Royal Enfield has registered a number of names and trademarked them for use with their upcoming motorcycles and to go with that, the company has applied for trademarking one more name.

The latest trademark application is for the name ‘Shotgun’. This adds to the Sherpa, Hunter, Flying Flea and Roadster and was filed about a week ago according to a report in Bikewale.

Some of these names will make it to RE’s upcoming bikes, like the new scrambler that is being tested. Rumours suggest that this bike will be named the Hunter, but we still have to see which name RE will finally decide on.

The new bike has already been spotted testing several times over the past few months and more recently, by Tamil publication, Vikatan. But as before, it gets a similar3 teardrop-shaped fuel tank and round halogen headlamp. The seat will be a single-piece setup this time, however, along with more centre-set footpegs and a high flat handlebar allowing for a straighter riding posture.

The new bike will also be built on the new J1D platform that underpins the Meteor 350 and the Classic 350. Powering the bike will be the same new 349cc single-cylinder engine that churns out 21 PS of maximum power and 27 Nm of peak torque. Transmission will come from a 5-speed gearbox.

Upon launch, the only competition in the same segment for Royal Enfield will come from the newly launched Honda CB350 RS. And while Husqvarna is the other brand that has a scrambler on duty in India, the Svartpilen 250 doesn’t really fall in the same segment and a launch of the 401 has yet to be confirmed.