Royal Enfield sales up 21% in February

Niche bike maker Royal Enfield on Wednesday reported a 21 per cent increase in total sales at 71,544 units in February.

The company had sold 59,160 units a year ago, Royal Enfield said in a statement. Domestic sales were up 24 per cent last month to 64,436 units compared with 52,135 units in December 2021.

Exports were up 1 per cent at 7,108 units against 7,025 units in the year-ago period, the company said. ”The overall performance continues to stay encouraging in the domestic market,” Royal Enfield CEO B Govindarajan noted.