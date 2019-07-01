App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jul 01, 2019 08:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

Royal Enfield sales down 22% to 58,339 units in June

Domestic sales stood at 55,082 units in June as compared to 72,588 units in the year-ago month, a decline of 24 per cent, it said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Royal Enfield, the two-wheeler division of Eicher Motors, July 1 reported a 22 per cent decline in total sales to 58,339 units in June. The company sold a total of 74,477 units in the corresponding month last year, Royal Enfield said in a statement.



Exports during the month stood at 3,257 units as against 1,889 units in the corresponding month a year ago, up 72 per cent, the company said.

First Published on Jul 1, 2019 08:25 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Eicher Motors #Royal Enfield #Technology

