Royal Enfield recalls Continental GT, Interceptor bikes in the US

Royal Enfield 650 twins (Image source: Royal Enfield)

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Bike maker Royal Enfield is recalling certain number of Continental GT and Interceptor motorcycles in the US to address a potential brake corrosion that could increase risk of a crash.

These bikes which are the biggest in size made by the Eicher Motors-controlled company yet, were made in 2018-2020 in India before they were exported to the US. The two bikes debuted in the US in September 2018, making it their first market for launch.

“Corroded brake calipers may cause the brakes to drag or decrease braking performance, increasing the risk of a crash,” a notification from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration stated.

“Road salt may cause corrosion on the brake calipers. Royal Enfield will notify owners. The remedy is currently under development. The manufacturer has not yet provided a schedule for recall notification,” the note added.

"The recall in the US is part of the announcement that was made in May 2020. The recall has been initiated in phases, thus being actioned in US currently", Royal Enfield said in a statement.

In May 2020 the niche bike maker had recalled 15,200 units of Continental GT, Interceptor and Himalayan models to rectify a brake caliper corrosion-related issue in the UK, Europe and Korea.

An investigation carried out by Royal Enfield revealed that the 2020 corrosion was brought about by sustained, long-term exposure to riding on roads treated with certain salts, or a combination of salts, to prevent formation of ice during winters.

Carrying a completely new design the Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650 were first showcased at the Milan Auto Show in in November 2017. The two bikes are based on a new platform powered by 648cc air-cooled, parallel twin engine.