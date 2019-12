Royal Enfield plans to offer a lighter, more affordable model

Royal Enfield seems to be working on a cheaper model to expand its lineup and to cater to a wider audience. The Indian motorcycle manufacturer has taken feedback from women riders and youth for its development and is using a platform codenamed J1C.

As per a report in Economic Times, the company could sell the upcoming motorcycle under the name ‘Explorer’, which was originally a 1980s model sold by Royal Enfield. It was equipped with a 49cc two-stroke air-cooled motor and was designed like a commuter rather than the signature design that Royal Enfield is known for today.

Though the company will not go back to a 50cc motor, it could use a smaller unit than the current 346cc single. This engine makes 20 PS of maximum power and 28 Nm of peak torque though the new engine will make noticeably less power.

The new motorcycle could be priced between Rs 1.10 lakh to Rs 1.20 lakh (ex-showroom) and could be offered with a host of different colours. Since the model is designed keeping women riders and the youth in mind, the company could give the motorcycle a compact design, too.