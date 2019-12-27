Royal Enfield plans to offer a lighter, more affordable model

Royal Enfield seems to be working on a cheaper model to expand its lineup and to cater to a wider audience. The Indian motorcycle manufacturer has taken feedback from women riders and youth for its development and is using a platform codenamed J1C.

As per a report in Economic Times, the company could sell the upcoming motorcycle under the name ‘Explorer’, which was originally a 1980s model sold by Royal Enfield. It was equipped with a 49cc two-stroke air-cooled motor and was designed like a commuter rather than the signature design that Royal Enfield is known for today.

Though the company will not go back to a 50cc motor, it could use a smaller unit than the current 346cc single. This engine makes 20 PS of maximum power and 28 Nm of peak torque though the new engine will make noticeably less power.