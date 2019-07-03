App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2019 06:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Royal Enfield planning to launch a 250cc bike: Report

Though there is no confirmed news from the company’s side, it is expected that the new motorcycle from Royal Enfield will make its public appearance sometime next year.

Advait Berde @Advait_Berde

Indian motorcycle manufacturer Royal Enfield is reportedly working on its smallest capacity offering in the modern motorcycle market. The company is planning to launch a 250CC motorcycle in an attempt to slow down the reducing sales figures of the company.

As per a report by Economic Times the company is expecting the new product to cater to a larger audience while making its products more affordable in the market.

As per a company spokesperson quoted in the report, the company will focus its efforts on bringing classic, evocative and fun-to-ride motorcycles for customers.

"We have persistently worked on keeping our motorcycles accessible, from the perspective of availability, ride experience, as well as ownership experience,” said the source.

Royal Enfield has stated that the current decline in sales is mainly because of an economic slowdown rather than brand fatigue. With the new motorcycle, the company is expecting the customers to get a wider choice of motorcycles, thus increasing its consumer base.

Though there is no confirmed news from the company’s side, it is expected that the new motorcycle from Royal Enfield will make its public appearance sometime next year. Currently, however, it is working on upgrading its current lineup to match the standards of upcoming BSVI emission norms.

First Published on Jul 3, 2019 06:23 pm

tags #Auto #Royal Enfield #Technology #trends

