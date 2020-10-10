Royal Enfield Meteor launch delayed again

The launch of Royal Enfield Meteor, one of the most awaited motorcycles of 2020, has been postponed again. A January launch could be on the cards, according to sources.

Earlier, it was expected to be unveiled in October.

According to news reports, the launch has been postponed because of the supply chain issues in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is essentially a successor to the Thunderbird 350X. With a new 350cc single-cylinder engine powering it, the bike will also get a new lighter transmission.

The Meteor is expected to be available in three variants – Fireball, Stellar and Supernova. Royal Enfield has also worked on a new Bluetooth connectivity feature called Tripper Navigation which will also make its way to the Meteor.

Other features on the bike could include LED DRLs, USB charger, alloy wheels and a semi-digital instrument cluster with all the necessary readouts.

The Royal Meteor 350 is expected to be priced somewhere near the Rs 1.75 lakh mark.