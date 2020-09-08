Royal Enfield Meteor engine specifications leaked ahead of launch

There have been various leaks and spy images of the upcoming Royal Enfield Meteor, but up until now, we could only estimate what engine specifications would be.

But now, a recent leak means we don’t have to do this anymore.

A YouTube video, which has since been removed, was posted showcasing the various aspects of the new Meteor cruiser, including a small insight into the engine specs and a few upgrades and new features.

The Meteor 350 is essentially a replacement for the Thunderbird 350 and features styling similar to that bike. The old leak also suggested that the bike would be available in three variants - Fireball, Stellar and Supernova.

As for the new information, we now know that the BS-VI single cylinder 350cc engine will be capable of delivering 20.2 PS of power and 27 Nm of torque.

This is against the old Thunderbird’s 19.8 PS and 28 Nm of torque. The leak also suggests that the gearbox has been fine-tuned with a newly developed clutch and transmission for smoother clutch operation and gear shifts.

In terms of features, the Meteor will also get a digi-analogue instrument cluster with most of the information read out on the digital console. Additionally, the bike will also come with bluetooth connectivity and what Royal Enfield calls Tripper Navigation for bluetooth-enabled GPS navigation.

We are expecting the Royal Enfield Meteor to launch towards the end of this month or early next. As for pricing, expect a starting tag of around Rs 1.6 lakh.