Last Updated : Mar 12, 2020 06:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Royal Enfield likely to launch new bike codenamed J1D by end-April

Royal Enfield is known to have trademarked quite a few names like the Flying Flea, Hunter, Sherpa and even the Roadster, but there is still no word on whether these are the names that will make it on to the new bike.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Royal Enfield is likely getting ready to launch a new bike by the end of April. The only detail available right now though is that the bike has been internally codenamed the J1D.

According to a report in auto publisher, Carandbike has said the new bike is either likely to replace the Royal Enfield Thunderbird or is a new smaller Himalayan.

Royal Enfield is known to have trademarked quite a few names like the Flying Flea, Hunter, Sherpa and even the Roadster, but there is still no word on whether one of these will be the name of the new bike.

Royal Enfield is currently working to make its models compatible with the BS-VI emission norms. BS-VI version of the Himalayan has already been on sale for some time along with the Classic 350. There is also a rumour going around that a new bike based on the Thunderbird and named Meteor will make its debut soon, but we have to wait and watch for it.

Another codename that's been flying around the internet is J1C, and again, there is no more information than that on the internet.

First Published on Mar 12, 2020 06:51 pm

tags #Auto #Royal Enfield #Technology #trends

