Royal Enfield launches touring accessories for Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650

Royal Enfield recently launched the 2021 versions of the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650. Now, the company has also updated its list of optional extras for you to kit your bike out.

For the most part, the new bikes don’t get many changes. They are still powered by the 649cc parallel-twin engine that churns out 47 PS and 52 Nm and holds on to their design as well. The new models, however, do get new colour options to choose from.

As far as the optional accessories go, Royal Enfield has launched a set of soft panniers with a capacity of 8.5 litres each. These are made of canvas and are water resistant. The set can be purchased at a price of Rs 6,000 while a single RHS unit should cost you about Rs 4,000. Of course, mounting kit also has to be purchased for Rs 1,600 or the single RHS kit for Rs 1,200.

Royal Enfield has also launched two new flyscreens in Black Magic and Ice Queen. Also on offer is a touring seat in a ribbed pattern for a more comfortable ride on long journeys.

Royal Enfield had launched Make It Yours (MiY) programme, an app that allowed customers to customise their bikes before purchase and taking delivery. All of these touring accessories are available via this programme along with a host of other customisable options.