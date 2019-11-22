Royal Enfield introduces limited edition helmets

Royal Enfield has officially introduced two new helmet designs, which can be purchased by Royal Enfield motorcycle owners at the time of their delivery. Available as a half-face or a full-face option, the helmets feature the company’s signature black colour with gold pinstripes.

The company has introduced these helmets as a limited edition run, with both the helmets limited to 200 units in total. Prospective buyers must sign up for these helmets on the company’s official website after which they will get access to exclusive sales of the helmets.

Both the helmets share the same block colour with golden pinstripes. However, the speciality of these pinstripes is that they are hand-painted by specialised workers of the Indian motorcycle manufacturer. This tradition of hand painting golden pinstripes also dates back more than sixty years, when the company had introduced its iconic Bullet range.

Royal Enfield has priced the half-faced helmet at Rs 2,700, while the full-face model goes for Rs 3,100. The company has always tried to offer maximum customization options for its customers so that each buyer can get the opportunity of personalising his motorcycle to his own taste. Most recently, the company also launched a selection of OEM aftermarket exhaust end-cans for its Classis 350 range.