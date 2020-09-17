172@29@17@247!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|auto|royal-enfield-hikes-prices-on-all-its-bs-vi-compliant-motorcycles-5853521.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 17, 2020 07:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Royal Enfield hikes prices on all its BS-VI compliant motorcycles

At present, Royal Enfield seems to be gearing up to launch the Meteor 350, a replacement for the Thunderbird 350 cruiser

Moneycontrol News
Representative image
Representative image

For the second time this year, Royal Enfield has gone ahead and raised prices on all its Bharat Stage-VI (BS-VI) emission norm compliant models. The price hike, this time isn’t very big and is in the Rs 1,800-2,800 range.

The company’s most affordable bike, the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 gets a price hike of close to Rs 2,800 bringing up the starting price to Rs 1.27 lakh for the Bullet X 250. The regular Bullet 350 is priced at Rs 1.33 lakh while the electric start version of the Bullet now retails at Rs 1.42 lakh.

Next up is the Royal’s Enfield’s most popular bike, the Classic 350. The latter gets two variants – one with single channel ABS which is now priced at Rs 1.61 lakh and the dual-channel ABS which now starts at Rs 1.69 lakh.

Close

The Himalayan as well gets a price hike of about Rs 1,800. The base variant of the Himalayan now starts at Rs 1.91 lakh mark while the others, which are just colour options, go up to Rs 1.95 lakh.

related news

The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 as well gets a hike of around Rs 1,800 taking its sticker to a range of Rs 2.66-2.97 lakh.

The Continental GT 650 as well received a price hike taking its range to the Rs 2.82-3.03 lakh mark.

At the moment, Royal Enfield seems to be gearing up to launch the Meteor 350, a replacement to the Thunderbird 350 cruiser.
First Published on Sep 17, 2020 07:07 pm

tags #Auto #Royal Enfield #Technology

