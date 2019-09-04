App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2019 05:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Royal Enfield hikes prices for 650 twins by Rs 6,400

Both bikes run currently run BS-IV compliant 649cc parallel-twin engines producing 47 PS at 7,100 rpm and 52 Nm at 4,000 rpm

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

When Royal Enfield launched the 650 twins -- the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650 -- it became the most affordable twin cylinder bikes in India. Combine that with the legacy that Royal Enfield already holds, both these bikes became instant hits with the masses.

Now, amid a slowdown in the auto sector, the company has decided to raise prices for both bikes by Rs 6,400. The Interceptor 650, which was earlier priced at Rs 2.50 lakh, now cost Rs 2.56 lakh and the Continental GT 650, which earlier cost Rs 2.65 lakh, now starts at Rs 2.71 lakh.

Interceptor prices chart

Both bikes run Bharat Stage IV-compliant 649cc parallel-twin engines, producing 47 PS at 7,100 rpm and 52 Nm at 4,000 rpm. The engines are expected to be updated for BS-VI compliance and a few spy pictures of the new bike have already been seen around. Transmission is a six-speed gearbox via a slip-and-assist clutch.

Continental GT prices chart

Mechanically too both bikes are the same. A double cradle steel tubular frame suspended by 41 mm forks up front and twin coil over shocks for the rear. Braking duties are handled by a 320 mm disc at the front and a 240 mm disc in the back with ABS as standard.

Both bikes are different in terms of purpose. The Interceptor is more of a retro-styled cruising bike, while the Continental GT is a café racer.

First Published on Sep 4, 2019 05:06 pm

tags #Auto #Royal Enfield #Technology

