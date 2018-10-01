Royal Enfield employees resume strike; Yamaha, MSI workers' stir continues

A day after deciding to end their over week-long strike following a settlement, the employees of Royal Enfield resumed their agitation accusing the management of placing unacceptable conditions.

The employees of the Royal Enfield's plant at Oragadam had reached an 'amicable' settlement with the management on September 29 on their demands including wage revision and bonus and decided to call off the strike launched on September 24, Working People Trade Union Council and Royal Enfield Employees' Union Vice-President R Sampath said.

However, they did not resume duties on September 30 as the permanent employees were asked to deposit their mobile phones at the security office before entering the factory while contract workers were allowed to carry their phones, he said.

"We have been allowed with mobile phones for last five years. The condition by the management was not acceptable to us and from today we are resuming our protest," he told PTI.He claimed that nearly 4,000 employees out of the workforce of 6,000 were participating in the strike.

Meanwhile, employees of India Yamaha Motor and Myoung Shin Automotive India in Oragadam belt, where a number of auto makers' factories are located, continued their strike.

"We expected a tripartite meeting will be held in the presence of Labour Commissioner. But it did not happen. We are continuing with our strike. We expect a tripartite meeting on Wednesday or Thursday", a CITU source said.

The employees of India Yamaha, subsidiary of Japan-headquartered Yamaha Motor Corporation, are on strike since September 21 seeking reinstatement of dismissed employees while workers of MSI, who took to the protest a day later, are seeking recognition of their union.