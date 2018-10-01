App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Oct 01, 2018 09:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

Royal Enfield employees resume strike; Yamaha, MSI workers' stir continues

The employees of India Yamaha, subsidiary of Japan-headquartered Yamaha Motor Corporation, are on strike since September 21 seeking reinstatement of dismissed employees

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A day after deciding to end their over week-long strike following a settlement, the employees of Royal Enfield resumed their agitation accusing the management of placing unacceptable conditions.

The employees of the Royal Enfield's plant at Oragadam had reached an 'amicable' settlement with the management on September 29 on their demands including wage revision and bonus and decided to call off the strike launched on September 24, Working People Trade Union Council and Royal Enfield Employees' Union Vice-President R Sampath said.

However, they did not resume duties on September 30 as the permanent employees were asked to deposit their mobile phones at the security office before entering the factory while contract workers were allowed to carry their phones, he said.

"We have been allowed with mobile phones for last five years. The condition by the management was not acceptable to us and from today we are resuming our protest," he told PTI.He claimed that nearly 4,000 employees out of the workforce of 6,000 were participating in the strike.

related news

Meanwhile, employees of India Yamaha Motor and Myoung Shin Automotive India in Oragadam belt, where a number of auto makers' factories are located, continued their strike.

"We expected a tripartite meeting will be held in the presence of Labour Commissioner. But it did not happen. We are continuing with our strike. We expect a tripartite meeting on Wednesday or Thursday", a CITU source said.

The employees of India Yamaha, subsidiary of Japan-headquartered Yamaha Motor Corporation, are on strike since September 21 seeking reinstatement of dismissed employees while workers of MSI, who took to the protest a day later, are seeking recognition of their union.
First Published on Oct 1, 2018 09:03 pm

tags #Auto #India

most popular

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.