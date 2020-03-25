App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Mar 25, 2020 01:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Royal Enfield discontinues Trials 350 after a year of low sales

The company has not commented on the development but the listing of the bike on Royal Enfield’s official site has been taken down.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

For a little over a year now, Royal Enfield has seemed to be venturing out into some pretty strange places. Of course, their Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650 were brilliant bikes and they are doing quite well in the market. But then there are the oddballs like the Trials 350 and the Trials 500 which did not do well and are now headed for the gallows.

According to a report in Bikewale, the Trials 350 will be discontinued soon. It does mention that the company has not commented on the development but the listing of the bike on Royal Enfield’s official site has been taken down. The Trials 500 already stopped when Royal Enfield shut down the entire 500cc range.

The Trials were based on the Royal Enfield Bullet with just a few styling differences here and there such as a slightly higher set of handlebars, a single seat and a tail rack, dual-purpose tyres and an upswept exhaust. The design in itself would cater to a slightly more niche audience but sales of a Bullet strapped with just slightly different parts will not appeal to everybody.

The bike has been on sale for exactly a year now and despite that has not racked up significant numbers. Royal Enfield has now also said that they have exhausted all of their BS-IV stock.

The Trials 350 also does not get a BS-VI upgrade like the Bullet 350. In its lifetime, Royal Enfield Bullet Trials 350 retailed at a price of Rs 1.62 lakh (ex-showroom).

First Published on Mar 25, 2020 01:39 pm

tags #Auto #Royal Enfield #Royal Enfield Trials #Technology

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: 'It's the end of the world' - REM's apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.