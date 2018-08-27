App
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2018 08:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Royal Enfield 650cc twins specs leaked ahead of launch; will feature Bosch 9.1M dual-channel ABS

The main highlight of the bike is the engine. It is a 650cc parallel twin developed Royal Enfield that produces 47 PS at 7,100 rpm and 52 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

With the launch of the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 coming up soon, leaks keep filtering through.

This time details and specifications of the two bikes have been leaked via pictures of a service training manual on Team-BHP.

Some of the specifications had already been announced by Royal Enfield during the showcase at EICMA 2017. But more is always better, right? Now we get to know that both bikes will feature Bosch 9.1M dual-channel ABS for the 320 mm and 240 mm discs brakes.

The main highlight of the bike, however, is the engine. It is a 650cc parallel twin developed Royal Enfield that produces 47 PS at 7,100 rpm and 52 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. A 6-speed gearbox will handle transmission duties. The bikes will also get a slip and assist clutch.

Both bikes are a little on the heavy side with the Interceptor 650 weighing 198 kg dry and the Continental GT 650 weighing 202 kg dry. The Interceptor 650 has taken its inspiration from the old Royal Enfield Interceptor while the Continental is a café racer.

In a statement made by Siddhartha Lal, he said that both bikes will be launched simultaneously in India and international markets. The bikes were to be launched abroad originally and then in India. The bike will be launched in limited numbers early on and the production will be ramped up in the coming four months.
First Published on Aug 27, 2018 08:13 pm

tags #Auto #Royal Enfield #Technology

