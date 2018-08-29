Roxor dispute: M&M hauls Fiat Chrysler to court over breach of contract

In the wake of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) filing a complaint with the International Trade Commission (ITC) to ban Mahindra's Roxor in the US market, the Indian car manufacturer and its subsidiary Mahindra Automotive North America (MANA) has finally responded with a suit of their own against FCA for breach of contract in the US District Court in Michigan.

According to a NDTV report, the Fiat Chrysler group filed a complaint with ITC earlier this month alleging that the latest offering from Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) is 'nearly identical' to its iconic Jeep design. Jeep is a subsidiary of FCA. They accused M&M of modelling Roxor off-road vehicle that was launched in March after the original Willys Jeep.

The iconic 7-slat grilles has been a trademark of the Jeep brand since inception and features seven vertical slats combined with two round headlamps and two round fog lamps. In comparison, the Roxor uses the 4.5 slat grille combined with round headlamps

M&M refuted the claim by stating that the grille design used on the Roxor is not liable to any copyright infringement as it uses a 4.5 spoke grille instead of the traditional 7-spoke grille used in Jeep vehicles.

In 2009, the two automakers signed a contract which permitted M&M to use the 4.5 slat grille design known internally as 'approved grille design' in its vehicles in the US. The same design has also been used on the Roxor off-road.

The contract as signed by former President of Jeep and current President of FCA Michael Manley when Jeep was still a part of the independent Chrysler Corporation stated the company would not assert "any claim for infringement of Chrysler's trade dress, trademark, or other intellectual property rights in the United States based on: (1) A grille having the approved grille design; or (2) A vehicle containing or using the approved grille design against M&M or its affiliates."

In its complaint to the ITC, Fiat Chrysler said: "The Roxor imports threaten it with substantial injury as they are underselling Jeeps. Mahindra capitalises on the cost advantages of manufacturing their products in India and then importing knocked-down kits to the US, where they are assembled in the Detroit area."

To this, M&M countered stating that the Roxor grille is manufactured in Michigan by a third party vendor and was designed in the same state at its facility.

In its complaint, M&M stated that FCA's breach of contract has caused monetary as well as intangible harm to the company including harm to reputation, loss of goodwill and fair competition and competitive advantage. It has appealed to the court to find that the contract signed in 2009 is valid and that FCA's conduct constitutes a breach of contract.

M&M has requested the court to declare that the Mahindra Roxor design does not breach Fiat's design in terms of the grille and is also seeking damages in the form of equitable monetary relief and attorney fees.