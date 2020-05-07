App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : May 07, 2020 02:10 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Rolls-Royce signals job cuts as company lowers engine output forecast

British aero-engine maker Rolls-Royce signalled on Thursday it expects to cut some of its workforces

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

British aero-engine maker Rolls-Royce signalled on Thursday it expects to cut some of its workforces, after reports that it was considering cutting up to 8,000 jobs to weather a global aerospace sector slump.

A source close to Rolls-Royce, one Britain's best known industrial names and one of the world's main producers of jet engines for airliners, told Reuters last week that it was looking at cutting up to 15% of its 52,000 strong workforces.

"We have promised to give our people further details of the impact of the current situation on the size of our workforce before the end of this month and will consult with affected employees in due course," Rolls-Royce said.

Close

Shares in Rolls-Royce, which said in a statement it had furloughed 4,000 staff in Britain, were down as much as 3.6% at 283 pence in early trading. Shares in the FTSE 100 company have lost nearly 60% of their value this year.

related news

Rolls-Royce also said it was cutting its forecast for production of widebody plane engines to around 250 widebody engines in 2020, down from its prior forecast of 450, and taking steps to save 1 billion pounds in costs.

The company said its civil aerospace widebody engine flying hours were 40% lower than expected for the first four months of 2020, reflecting a 90% collapse in April as airlines across the world ground most of their fleet.

"The severity of the disruption caused by COVID-19 is expected to lead to a smaller commercial aerospace market which may take several years to recover," it said in a trading update.

"We must ... take the difficult but necessary decisions to ensure the group emerges from this period with the appropriate cost base," it said, adding that it would consult with trade unions on any layoffs.

Before the coronavirus crisis all but halted air travel this year, Rolls-Royce was striving to emerge from a multi-year turnaround plan and it said it expects a significant net cash outflow during the second quarter.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 7, 2020 01:26 pm

tags #Auto #jobs #Rolls-Royce #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Arvind Kejriwal announces Rs 1 crore ex gratia for constable who died of COVID-19

Arvind Kejriwal announces Rs 1 crore ex gratia for constable who died of COVID-19

Coronavirus lockdown | 70% Indian firms still have cash to pay employees for next 2 months: EY report

Coronavirus lockdown | 70% Indian firms still have cash to pay employees for next 2 months: EY report

Joy turns to despair? NRIs, looking to fly out, look for ways to reach airports in metros

Joy turns to despair? NRIs, looking to fly out, look for ways to reach airports in metros

most popular

Drop airlines! Here are top 10 stocks based on Warren Buffett's investment methodology

Drop airlines! Here are top 10 stocks based on Warren Buffett's investment methodology

Vizag Gas Leak LIVE Updates: Andhra CM reaches Vishakhapatnam, to visit those affected

Vizag Gas Leak LIVE Updates: Andhra CM reaches Vishakhapatnam, to visit those affected

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-19 drug remdesivir

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-19 drug remdesivir

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.