Rolls Royce sets sights on Indian startups to drive innovation in AI, analytics

Rolls Royce is set to provide mentoring and technical support to start-ups in Bangalore. The British luxury car maker has stated in a press release that it will reach out to startups specialising in the areas of advanced analytics, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and quantum computing among others.

The company has chosen Bengaluru as its base camp for launching the program in India. This is because of the growing number of tech companies in the city, according to the press release.

As per recent reports, Bengaluru is among the nine ‘International Startup Hubs’ outside the United States and is considered the startup capital of India.

It aims to promote the growth and development of Artificial Intelligence, in the fields of automobile technology. This could lead to the development of autonomous vehicles shortly.

Caroline Gorski, Group Director of Rolls Royce Data Labs, said: “Sitting at the heart of our vision for the digital age is a collaborative approach to innovation, where we actively look to develop new, radical ways of working to maintain our competitive edge. To this end, Rolls-Royce has been sponsoring and collaborating with, niche technology startups in the areas of Artificial Intelligence, Big Data Analytics, Internet of Things (IoT), Application Development and Future Technologies across the world to help validate, build and grow their business.”

Rolls Royce is already in a partnership with Tata Consultancy Services and Microsoft. As a part of the partnership, TCS provides digital platform capability, allowing data to be captured, shared and analysed more easily across Rolls-Royce so that new products and services can be developed at pace.