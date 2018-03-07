Rolls Royce launches Phantom in north India priced up to Rs 11.35 crore

Luxury car maker Rolls Royce Motor Cars on Tuesday launched its new model Phantom in north India priced between Rs 9.50 crore and Rs 11.35 crore.

The vehicle comes with a 6.75 litre twin-turbocharged V12 engine and moves from 0-100 kilometre per hour in 5.3 seconds with the help of seamless 8-speed, satellite-aided transmission, the company statement said.

It has selected Select Cars Pvt Ltd as sole authorised dealer in New Delhi.

"India remains a highly important market for the company, as the population of highly successful Indians continues to grow at a greater rate than other countries and the appetite for authentic, bespoke luxury increases," Rolls Royce Motor Cars, Asia Pacific Regional Director Paul Harris said.

The vehicle is equipped with the 'Flagbearer' – a stereo camera system integrated into the windscreen that sees the road ahead and adjusts the suspension proactively.

Its headlights are equipped with laser light technology providing a 600-metre range of light at night to ensure safe travel.

The Phantom Standard Wheelbase variant is priced at Rs 9.50 crore while the Phantom Extended Wheelbase at Rs 11.35 crore.

The pricing also includes a four-year service package and regional warranty.