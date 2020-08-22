Road Ministry issues draft notification to allow ownership details for physically-challenged citizens

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has issued a draft notification amending Form 20 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989 (CMVR), so as to reflect details of physically-challenged citizens or divyangjan.

In a statement, the Ministry said the reason for the move was that it had noticed that ownership details were not properly reflected under various CMVR Forms, required for registration of vehicles.

“In view of this, it is proposed to amend the Form 20 of the CMVR 1989 to capture detailed ownership type,” it added.

Ownership types are listed as: autonomous bodies such as charitable trusts, driving/training schools, divyangjan (further into those availing and not availing GST concessions); educational institute, firms, either government undertaking, individual, local authorities, multiple owners or others; police department; state government, state transport, corporation or department.

Current details under CMVR 1989 does not capture details of divyangjan citizens, who thus find it difficult to avail benefits under government schemes and financial incentives. “With the proposed amendments such ownership details would be properly reflected and divyangjan would be able to avail the benefits under various schemes,” the statement read.

The ministry said the changes are also proposed to ensure that the benefits of GST and other concessions are being provided to the divyangjan (physically challenged person) under various schemes of the government for the purchase /ownership/ operation of the motor vehicles.

The ministry will allow feedback and comments for 30 days from the date of issue of notification.