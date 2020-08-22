172@29@17@102!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|auto|road-ministry-issues-draft-notification-to-allow-ownership-details-for-physically-challenged-citizens-5740591.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Aug 22, 2020 08:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Road Ministry issues draft notification to allow ownership details for physically-challenged citizens

The Ministry said reason for the move was because it had noticed that ownership details were not properly reflected under various CMVR Forms, which is required for registration of vehicles

Moneycontrol News
Representative image
Representative image

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has issued a draft notification amending Form 20 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989 (CMVR), so as to reflect details of physically-challenged citizens or divyangjan.

In a statement, the Ministry said the reason for the move was that it had noticed that ownership details were not properly reflected under various CMVR Forms, required for registration of vehicles.

“In view of this, it is proposed to amend the Form 20 of the CMVR 1989 to capture detailed ownership type,” it added.

Close

Ownership types are listed as: autonomous bodies such as charitable trusts, driving/training schools, divyangjan (further into those availing and not availing GST concessions); educational institute, firms, either government undertaking, individual, local authorities, multiple owners or others; police department; state government, state transport, corporation or department.

related news

Current details under CMVR 1989 does not capture details of divyangjan citizens, who thus find it difficult to avail benefits under government schemes and financial incentives. “With the proposed amendments such ownership details would be properly reflected and divyangjan would be able to avail the benefits under various schemes,” the statement read.

The ministry said the changes are also proposed to ensure that the benefits of GST and other concessions are being provided to the divyangjan (physically challenged person) under various schemes of the government for the purchase /ownership/ operation of the motor vehicles.

The ministry will allow feedback and comments for 30 days from the date of issue of notification.
First Published on Aug 22, 2020 08:57 am

tags #Auto #India #motor rules

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.