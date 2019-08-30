App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2019 06:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Revolt RV 400 in pictures: What's it all about?

The RV 400 is equipped with a 72V, 3.24 kWh lithium-ion battery. It takes 4.5 hours to get fully charged and offers a range of 80 to 150 km, depending on the usage.

Advait Berde @Advait_Berde
Revolt Motors recently launched its much-anticipated electric motorcycle pair in India, the RV series. (Image Source: Revolt)
1/7

Revolt Motors recently launched its much-anticipated electric motorcycle pair in India, the RV series. (Image Source: Revolt)

The biggest of the lot is the RV 400, which can be bought from the Indian electric two-wheeler startup for a price of Rs 3,999 for a period of 37 months. (Image Source: Revolt)
2/7

The biggest of the lot is the RV 400, which can be bought from the Indian electric two-wheeler startup for a price of Rs 3,999 for a period of 37 months. (Image Source: Revolt)

The motorcycle gets an integrated 4G SIM card, which lets the user operate the motorcycle with the MyRevolt App. It can help the user find nearest swap stations, order a battery online, geo-fence the bike and even play a simulated engine note through a built-in speaker. (Image Source: Revolt)
3/7

The motorcycle gets an integrated 4G SIM card which lets the user operate the motorcycle with the MyRevolt App. It can help the user find nearest swap stations, order a battery online, geo-fence the bike and even play a simulated engine note through a built-in speaker. (Image Source: Revolt)

The RV 400 is equipped with a 72V, 3.24 kWh lithium-ion battery. It takes 4.5 hours to get fully charged and offers a range of 80 to 150 km, depending on the usage. (Image Source: Revolt)
4/7

The RV 400 is equipped with a 72V, 3.24 kWh lithium-ion battery. It takes 4.5 hours to get fully charged and offers a range of 80 to 150 km, depending on the usage. (Image Source: Revolt)

The battery powers a 3kW motor which is restricted to 45 km/h in Eco mode, 65 km/h in Normal mode and 80 km/h in Sports mode. (Image Source: Revolt)
5/7

The battery powers a 3kW motor which is restricted to 45 km/h in Eco mode, 65 km/h in Normal mode and 80 km/h in Sports mode. (Image Source: Revolt)

Braking duties are handled by a 240 mm disc in the front as well as the back. The tires are shod with 90-section MRF Nylogrip Zapper rubber in the front and a 120-section in the back. (Image Source: Revolt)
6/7

Braking duties are handled by a 240 mm disc in the front as well as the back. The tires are shod with 90-section MRF Nylogrip Zapper rubber in the front and a 120-section in the back. (Image Source: Revolt)

It gets an aluminum swingarm as well. Revolt is also offering a Combined Braking System (CBS) as standard. (Image Source: Revolt)
7/7

It gets an aluminum swingarm as well. Revolt is also offering a Combined Braking System (CBS) as standard. (Image Source: Revolt)

First Published on Aug 30, 2019 06:33 pm

tags #Auto #revolt #RV 400 #Technology #trends

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.