Revolt RV 400 in pictures: What's it all about?

Advait Berde @Advait_Berde 1/7 Revolt Motors recently launched its much-anticipated electric motorcycle pair in India, the RV series. (Image Source: Revolt) 2/7 The biggest of the lot is the RV 400, which can be bought from the Indian electric two-wheeler startup for a price of Rs 3,999 for a period of 37 months. (Image Source: Revolt) 3/7 The motorcycle gets an integrated 4G SIM card which lets the user operate the motorcycle with the MyRevolt App. It can help the user find nearest swap stations, order a battery online, geo-fence the bike and even play a simulated engine note through a built-in speaker. (Image Source: Revolt) 4/7 The RV 400 is equipped with a 72V, 3.24 kWh lithium-ion battery. It takes 4.5 hours to get fully charged and offers a range of 80 to 150 km, depending on the usage. (Image Source: Revolt) 5/7 The battery powers a 3kW motor which is restricted to 45 km/h in Eco mode, 65 km/h in Normal mode and 80 km/h in Sports mode. (Image Source: Revolt) 6/7 Braking duties are handled by a 240 mm disc in the front as well as the back. The tires are shod with 90-section MRF Nylogrip Zapper rubber in the front and a 120-section in the back. (Image Source: Revolt) 7/7 It gets an aluminum swingarm as well. Revolt is also offering a Combined Braking System (CBS) as standard. (Image Source: Revolt) First Published on Aug 30, 2019 06:33 pm