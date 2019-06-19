Revolt RV 400 electric bike - here's everything we know

Indian electric startup Revolt Intellicorp launched its first all-electric motorcycle, the RV 400. Grabbing the title of India’s most feature-packed motorcycle in India, the RV 400 claims to offer the highest range in the country.

One of the most interesting features of the motorcycle is its 'online recharge ability'. While it does not charge itself over the internet, the rider can order batteries online via Revolt’s website. The batteries will be delivered to the rider’s house and are swappable in the motorcycle. However, unlike the 22Kymco iFlow’s 5 kg swappable batteries, the RV 400’s batteries weigh a whopping 18 kilos a piece.

The e-bike is loaded with features such as remote start, geo-fencing, and an artificial exhaust sound system. This gives the rider a choice between four default exhaust note options or customise his own one. It also gets a fully digital instrument console, regenerative braking system, Bluetooth connectivity, and three different riding modes. They include Eco, City, and Sport.

The company claims the e-bike has a range of up to 156km on a single charge. This is more than double than what any other electric two-wheelers are offering in India. However, that is partly because Revolt has electronically limited the bike’s top speed to 85kmph. The company also claims that the battery can be charged in less than four hours with a 15-ampere socket.

The motorcycle’s aesthetics are inspired by the Super Soco TS, which is a Chinese electric motorcycle which is already available in the international market. It can be safely assumed that Revolt will be collaborating with the Chinese brand in the future for platform development ideas.