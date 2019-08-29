App
HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2019 12:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Revolt Motors teases upcoming all-electric café racer

We expect the bike to use the same motor and battery as the one in the RV400. Since this is expected to be the company's flagship motorcycle, there is a small chance of a bigger motor as well

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

At the launch of the Revolt RV400 and RV300, Rahul Sharma, founder of Revolt Intellicorp, ended his presentation with a teaser of an all-new electric bike, and this time it seems to be a café racer.

There are absolutely no details out of the bike yet, but the image gives a pretty fair idea of what the bike will look like. The new bike will get a round headlamp and a large sculpted fuel tank, which obviously won't hold any fuel because it is electric.

Then, there is the low set clip-on handlebar and single seat. The sub-frame too is shorter and the rear tyre gets a tyre hugger and not a traditional mudguard. Both headlamp and tail light are expected to be LED units.

Close

In terms of power, we expect the bike to use the same motor and battery as the one in the RV400. Since this is expected to be the company's flagship motorcycle, there is a small chance of a bigger motor as well.

related news

The Revolt RV400 was launched on an ownership subscription of Rs 3,999 per month for 37 months. Expect a similar kind of buying experience with the upcoming café racer as well.

First Published on Aug 29, 2019 12:19 pm

tags #Auto #Revolt Motors #Technology

