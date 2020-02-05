App
Last Updated : Feb 05, 2020 03:43 PM IST

Rev up: Here's the Tata Sierra Electric SUV concept

Tata Motors has retained the single-piece side glass that runs into the roof, perhaps to bring back classic memories of the original Sierra

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Tata Motors’ lineup at the ongoing Auto Expo includes a plethora of vehicles across multiple segments. Among them is the Sierra Concept Electric SUV, which brings back the past with a futuristic touch. (Image: Overdrive)
Tata Motors’ lineup at the ongoing Auto Expo includes a plethora of vehicles across multiple segments. Among them is the Sierra Concept Electric SUV, which brings back the past with a futuristic touch. (Image: Overdrive)

The company has retained the single-piece side glass that runs into the roof, perhaps to bring back classic memories of the original Sierra. (Image: Overdrive)
The company has retained the single-piece side glass that runs into the roof, perhaps to bring back classic memories of the original Sierra. (Image: Overdrive)

The interior of the Sierra gets a futuristic rectangular steering wheel along with a rotatable navigator seat. The rear is also expected to be plush and spacious (Image: Overdrive)
The interior of the Sierra gets a futuristic rectangular steering wheel along with a rotatable navigator seat. The rear is also expected to be plush and spacious (Image: Overdrive)

It gets a set of sleek LED lights on both ends along with a crisp grille and the ‘SIERRA’ embossing on the bumper and boot lid. The SUV sports a set of dual-tone alloy wheels to further modernise its look. (Image: Overdrive)
It gets a set of sleek LED lights on both ends along with a crisp grille and the ‘SIERRA’ embossing on the bumper and boot lid. The SUV sports a set of dual-tone alloy wheels to further modernise its look. (Image: Overdrive)

The company is yet to officially announce the launch date of the electric SUV, though it can be expected to reveal further details in coming months. (Image: Overdrive)
The company is yet to officially announce the launch date of the electric SUV, though it can be expected to reveal further details in coming months. (Image: Overdrive)

First Published on Feb 5, 2020 03:43 pm

tags #Auto #Auto Expo #Sierra electric concept #Tata #Technology #trends

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.