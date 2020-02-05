Rev up: Here's the Tata Sierra Electric SUV concept

Tata Motors has retained the single-piece side glass that runs into the roof, perhaps to bring back classic memories of the original Sierra Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/8 Tata Motors’ lineup at the ongoing Auto Expo includes a plethora of vehicles across multiple segments. Among them is the Sierra Concept Electric SUV, which brings back the past with a futuristic touch. (Image: Overdrive) 2/8 The company has retained the single-piece side glass that runs into the roof, perhaps to bring back classic memories of the original Sierra. (Image: Overdrive) 3/8 The interior of the Sierra gets a futuristic rectangular steering wheel along with a rotatable navigator seat. The rear is also expected to be plush and spacious (Image: Overdrive) 4/8 It gets a set of sleek LED lights on both ends along with a crisp grille and the ‘SIERRA’ embossing on the bumper and boot lid. The SUV sports a set of dual-tone alloy wheels to further modernise its look. (Image: Overdrive) 5/8 The company is yet to officially announce the launch date of the electric SUV, though it can be expected to reveal further details in coming months. (Image: Overdrive) 6/8 7/8 8/8 First Published on Feb 5, 2020 03:43 pm