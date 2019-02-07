Retail sale of new cars shoots up in January; inventory, discounts remain high

Retail vehicle sales data collected from three-fourths of the country’s regional transport offices (RTO) suggest there has been a significant pick-up in demand for new cars in January, aided by launches.

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA), the country’s apex dealer lobby body said discounts, new launches and improvement in consumer sentiments have led to a retail demand boost of 34 percent in January over December.

Passenger vehicle (PV) sales grew to 271,395 units in January as compared to 202,585 units sold in December, as per data gathered from 1,081 of the 1,437 RTOs in the country by the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways.

Ashish Kale, President, FADA said, “As predicted, healthy enquiry levels seen in December finally showed signs of conversions with the year-end offers continuing in January. Consumer’s interest, which had remained buoyant has slowly but surely started converting to sales in better percentages. Overall positivity compared to the previous months backed by good retail offerings has helped PV car sales. New Launches in the month also added to the overall excitement and got the attention of the buyer.”

The retail performance is markedly different from the wholesale sales (companies to dealers), which during January either remained flat or slid in negative for almost each of the top five car makers in the country. Maruti Suzuki domestic sales grew by 1 percent while that of Hyundai and Mahindra & Mahindra remained under 1 percent. Tata Motors posted 11 percent fall in volumes.

Wholesales are those which are sold to dealers by vehicle making companies. Retails are those which are sold to consumers by dealers. Companies and industry body SIAM issue wholesale numbers whereas FADA issues retail numbers. The FADA started giving sales numbers from November, last year.

Higher retails in January will clear up inventory with the dealers which should ideally translate to better February wholesales than January. Inventories of PVs in January came down slightly to 30-35 days compared to 30-40 days in December, as per FADA. New Maruti Wagon R, Maruti Ertiga, Mahindra Marazzo, Tata Harrier have boosted retail off-take.

Two-wheelers slow

The two-wheeler sector, however, remains under pressure with most dealers holding nearly two months stock. Retail sales of two-wheelers were up 4 percent to 11.89 lakh from 11.41 lakh sold in December. While a growth last month is better than the 18 percent fall witnessed in December; when compared to November, a majority of two-wheeler makers are worried about the dampness in demand.

“FADA would like to highlight that the inventory of two-wheeler dealers still continues to be very high, as retails are still under pressure and we hope that companies will take a realistic stock of the situation prevailing on the ground and reduce wholesale billing,” Kale added.

Retail sales of trucks and buses were flat in January at 53,732 units as against 53,712 units sold in December. Their inventory stood at 30-35 percent for January.