MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live Now |Watch New HorAIzon summit now and learn from eminent experts how technology and innovation can propel our industries forward
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto

Retail auto demand bucks wholesale trend, car & SUV volumes jump 16%

Demand for cars, SUVs and vans was strong during September but manufacturing took a hit due to chip shortage, which is unlikely to go away in a hurry

Moneycontrol News
October 07, 2021 / 12:58 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sales of cars and sports utility vehicles (SUVs) jumped 16 percent in September to a little over 2.33 lakh, bucking the broader trend of a freefall in wholesale numbers during the month.

The retail demand for passenger vehicles—cars, SUVs and vans—was strong in September but there was a sharp drop in the vehicles that manufacturers sent to dealers.

This mismatch has sunk the inventory at dealerships to record lows of just 15-20 days against the normal 40-45 days during this time of the year, data shared by the Federation of Automobile Dealer Association (FADA) show.

“As we enter the core of this year’s festive season, the full-blown semiconductor crises continue to create hindrance in PV (passenger vehicle) sales as vehicle inventory at dealers end dip to record lows of 15-20 days during the current fiscal,” FADA president Vinkesh Gulati, President FADA said.

The industry entered the festival season on October 7 with Navratri, a nine-day period considered auspicious by Hindus. The festival season, which will culminate in Diwali in November, accounts for 30-40 percent of annual volumes. This is the time households reserve for big-ticket purchases such as cars, homes and jewellery.

Close

Related stories

Preliminary numbers announced by 10 car-making companies show that wholesale dispatches —vehicle makers to dealers—nosedived 37 percent in September as a shortage of semiconductor restricted production.

This data does not include numbers from Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Lakshadweep and Telangana.

India’s leading car maker Maruti Suzuki slashed output by 60 percent followed by others like Hyundai and Honda due to the worldwide shortage of chips that has hit other industries as well.

With high demand, a long waiting period continues to frustrate buyers, Gulati said.

The waiting period for certain high-demand models like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Hector and Maruti Suzuki Ertiga has gone up to five months.

“The chip shortage looks less likely to ease within next two quarters. As a result, passenger vehicle sales are likely to stagnate going ahead, even though OEMs are coming ahead with new launches to keep the customer excited,” FADA added.

Retail demand for two-wheelers remained subdued in September, with volumes falling 12 percent to 9.14 lakh. While the semiconductor shortage has hit two-wheeler production as well, demand has remained soft so there is adequate inventory at stockyards.

As per FADA, the average inventory for two-wheelers ranges between 30 and 35 days.

“With India entering the 42 days festive period beginning today (October 7), the near-term outlook for this year’s festive season is a mixed bag. While dealers have increased their inventory in two-wheelers, PV inventory is at the lowest during this financial year due to the ongoing semi-conductor crises,” FADA added.

 
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Auto #Business #FADA #Technology
first published: Oct 7, 2021 12:57 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.