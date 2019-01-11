App
Last Updated : Jan 11, 2019 04:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reporter's Take | Maruti Suzuki Omni rides off into the sunset

In this episode of Reporter's Take, Moneycontrol's Stanford Masters traces the history of the Maruti Suzuki Omni.

The Maruti Suzuki has become a fixture on Indian roads after it was first unveiled in 1985. The no-nonsense people carrier has has outlived most of its peers, cementing its position as one of the company's most iconic cars. The mini-van is now on its way into people's memories because of evolving safety and emission norms which come into effect from October 2020.

It is being phased out, not due to below-par sales, but because of the engine and safety standards. The old 796cc carburetted engine is now too old and will not be able to meet BS-VI emission norms. Similarly, the front face of the car is too flat to include a crumple zone, something which absorbs most of the impact force transmitted to the passenger in case of a collision.

First Published on Jan 11, 2019 04:43 pm

