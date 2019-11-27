App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Nov 27, 2019 06:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reporter's Take | China beats India in monthly two-wheeler sales

In this episode, Moneycontrol Shraddha Sharma talks to Swaraj Baggonkar to find out how exactly did China go past India in the two-wheeler vehicle space and whether India can take the spot back.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A continuous fall in domestic demand has seen India ceding the rank of being the biggest two-wheeler market in the world to China, at least in monthly sales. China clocked domestic two-wheeler sales of 1,659,000 units in September as against sales of 1,656,774 units in India. This is the first time since December last year that China has trounced India in monthly sales.

In this episode of Reporter's Take, Moneycontrol Shraddha Sharma talks to Swaraj Baggonkar to find out how exactly did China go past India in the two-wheeler vehicle space and whether India can take the spot back.

First Published on Nov 27, 2019 06:47 pm

tags #auto sector #China #India #video

