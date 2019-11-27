Reporter's Take | China beats India in monthly two-wheeler sales

In this episode, Moneycontrol Shraddha Sharma talks to Swaraj Baggonkar to find out how exactly did China go past India in the two-wheeler vehicle space and whether India can take the spot back.
A continuous fall in domestic demand has seen India ceding the rank of being the biggest two-wheeler market in the world to China, at least in monthly sales. China clocked domestic two-wheeler sales of 1,659,000 units in September as against sales of 1,656,774 units in India. This is the first time since December last year that China has trounced India in monthly sales.In this episode of Reporter's Take, Moneycontrol Shraddha Sharma talks to Swaraj Baggonkar to find out how exactly did China go past India in the two-wheeler vehicle space and whether India can take the spot back.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 27, 2019 06:47 pm