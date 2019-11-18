App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Nov 18, 2019 06:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reporter's Take | Bajaj and Tata Motors face-off on Chetak design

Moneycontrol's Jerome Anthony talks to Swaraj Baggonkar to understand the tussle between Bajaj Auto and Tata Motors.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Two of India's top auto manufacturers have been involved in a war of words of sorts over the design of an electric two-wheeler. Although not direct competitors, Bajaj Auto's Rajiv Bajaj has lashed out at Tata Motors' Design Head Pratap Bose.

The Tata executive had called the Bajaj Chetak, a zero emission scooter unveiled by the two-wheeler giant a "missed opportunity" for its design, which didn't go down well with the Bajaj MD.

In this episode of Reporter's Take, Moneycontrol's Jerome Anthony talks to Swaraj Baggonkar to understand the tussle between the two companies.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Nov 18, 2019 06:06 pm

tags #Bajaj Auto #Tata Motors #video

