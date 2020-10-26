Renault Zoe electric hatchback spotted without camouflage in Chennai

At the 2020 Auto Expo, Renault India showcased the Zoe, an electric hatch that measures just over four metres in length. The car was now spotted testing in India.

Of course, there is no official word about the Zoe but the white car was spotted and uploaded to Instagram channel carcrazy.india without any camouflage, indicating a launch could be just around the corner.

The Zoe is available in international markets, so there is a lot we know about the car. For example, the car measures 4,087 mm in length, 1,945 in width and 1,562 mm in width. It gets proper futuristic styling with LED headlamps, DRLs and tail lamps, a very tiny grille on the front bumper and 17-inch alloys.

Powering the Zoe currently is a 52 kWh battery pack connected to an electric motor that is capable of producing 132 PS and 245 Nm. Total range as rated by WLTP is 395 km on a single charge. Multiple charging options are also offered including an optional DC charger.

In terms of features, the Zoe comes stocked. It gets a 9.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Easy Link connected car tech, heated steering wheel and front seats, auto climate control, wireless smartphone charging, digital instrument cluster, blindspot sensors, front and rear cameras as well as hands-free parking.

Now whenever the Renault Zoe comes to India, do not expect all of these features to be present. The company will have to cut down on some features to make it more appealing in the price range When it launches, the Renault Zoe will go up against the likes of the Tata Nexon EV as well as the upcoming Mahindra eKUV100 and Maruti Suzuki’s small electric hatch.