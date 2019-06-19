App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2019 10:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Renault unveils Triber in India: Find out specs and other details here

The Triber gets a refrigerated central storage area and cup holders, charging sockets and air-conditioning for all passengers.

Swaraj Baggonkar @swarajsb
Renault Triber will be commercially launched in the next few months and prices will be announced later. Expected to be priced between 5-6.5 lakh the Triber will be one of the cheapest seven-seater car in India. (Image: Moneycontrol)
1/10

Renault Triber will be commercially launched in the next few months and prices will be announced later. Expected to be priced between 5-6.5 lakh the Triber will be one of the cheapest seven-seater car in India. (Image: Moneycontrol)
The Triber can be configured to more than 100 different seating options with easy fix seats. It is the only sub-four meter vehicle that has front facing third row seats. It can seat a maximum of seven adults. (Image: Moneycontrol)
2/10

The Triber can be configured to more than 100 different seating options with easy fix seats. It is the only sub-four meter vehicle that has front facing third row seats. It can seat a maximum of seven adults. (Image: Moneycontrol)
The Triber gets a hands-free smart access card which can be used for opening the doors and engine start/stop button. When the driver walks away from the car it will auto lock itself. (Image: Moneycontrol)
3/10

The Triber gets a hands-free smart access card which can be used top opening doors, and comes with a engine start/stop button. It has an auto lock feature that activates once the driver walks away from the car. (Image: Moneycontrol)
The Triber gets a 999cc, 3-cylinder petrol engine with peak power of 72ps. The engine is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission and a 5-speed automatic (AMT). (Image: Moneycontrol)
4/10

The Triber gets a 999cc, 3-cylinder petrol engine with peak power of 72ps. The engine is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission and 5-speed automatic transmission. (Image: Moneycontrol)
The Triber gets a refrigerated central storage area and cup holders, charging sockets and air-conditioning for all passengers. Lower globe box is also refrigerated while the upper glove compartment has a capacity of four litres. (Image: Moneycontrol)
5/10

The Triber gets a refrigerated central storage area and cup holders, charging sockets and air-conditioning for all passengers. Lower glove box is refrigerated while the upper glove compartment has a four-litre capacity. (Image: Moneycontrol)
There is an 8-inch multimedia touch screen system featuring MediaNav Evolution and compatible with Adroid Auto and Apple CarPlay. Rear parking sensors and reverse camera are also provided on the Triber besides four airbags. (Image: Moneycontrol)
6/10

There is an 8-inch multimedia touch screen system featuring MediaNav Evolution and is compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Rear parking sensors and reverse camera are also provided on the Triber besides four airbags. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Triber gets sliding, recliable, foldable and tumble second row seats. The EasyFix seats allows for easy handling and removal of third row independent seats. Boot capacity remains 320 litres in six-seater configuration and 84 litre in seven seater configuration. In the five seating configuration the Triber gets a massive 625 litre space. (Image: Moneycontrol)
7/10

Triber gets sliding, reclinable, foldable and tumble second row seats. The EasyFix seats allows for easy handling and removal of third row independent seats. Boot capacity is 320 litres in six-seater configuration and 84 litre in seven seater configuration. In the five seating configuration the Triber gets 625-litre space. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Triber is the second multi-seater vehicle from the French carmaker Renault. The company had earlier experimented by the Lodgy van which was well accepted in the commercial space. (Image: Moneycontrol)
8/10

Triber is the second multi-seater vehicle from French carmaker Renault. The company had earlier experimented with the Lodgy van that was well accepted in the commercial space. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Triber will compete against the Maruti Ertiga and Datsun Go+. Mahindra recently launched the Marazzo positioned at the upper end of the segment. (Image: Moneycontrol)
9/10

Triber will compete against the Maruti Ertiga and Datsun Go+. Mahindra recently launched the Marazzo positioned in the upper end of the segment. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Like the Lodgy the Triber too will sport a third row. The Triber is based on the modified CMF-A platform that also hosts Renault’s top-selling car Kwid. (Image: Moneycontrol)
10/10

Like the Lodgy, the Triber will sport a third row. It is based on the modified CMF-A platform that hosts Renault’s top-selling car Kwid. (Image: Moneycontrol)
First Published on Jun 19, 2019 10:28 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Technology

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.