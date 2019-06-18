Renault Triber to be unveiled tomorrow - here’s what to expect

French automobile manufacturer Renault is gearing up for the launch of its premium hatchback the Triber. While the car is expected to be unveiled next month, the company has released another teaser which shows the car undergoing testing in various Indian terrain.

The car has been advertised by Renault as being super spacious and ultra-modern, which is a result of the new modular platform which the Triber is being built on.

The platform is expected to be derived from the Kwid’s CMF-A platform. However, the Triber is expected to be larger than a conventional hatchback.

The Triber has a tall stance, flared wheel arches and roof rails, as seen in the teaser. It could mean that the car will be larger and more spacious than its competitors. However, it is still unclear if it will be offered as a five-seater or more. Two of three test mules which were spotted were spotted with a kayak and a surfboard design on the camouflage. This is a hint at the hatchback’s modularity.

Though the power figures have not been revealed, the car could share the Kwid’s 1-litre which makes 67BHP of maximum power and 91Nm of peak torque. It could also get the Micra’s 1.2-litre engine, though there are chances of Renault introducing a turbocharged engine in the Triber. Among the transmission options are a manual gearbox or Renault’s Easy-R 5-Speed AMT.

Renault has not revealed details about the hatchback yet, but it can be expected that the car will be equipped with a set of projector headlamps, rear wash and a wiper. It could also get a touchscreen infotainment system with phone app connectivity, climate control, a rear parking camera, etc.

The Triber could be equipped with dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, seatbelt warning for the front seats as well as a high-speed alert system. The safety equipment is expected to be standard across all trims as the safety features will become mandatory from July.